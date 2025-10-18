The WWE Supershow in “The Land of the Rising” was an eventful show on Saturday.

As noted, WWE ran back-to-back shows at the Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan on Friday and Saturday, both of which included special moments from “The Phenomenal” AJ Styles.

During the October 18 show, however, Japan’s own Shinsuke Nakamura was honored in the ring by one of WWE’s top stars and biggest active legends in CM Punk.

Following the show, “The King of Strong Style” surfaced via social media to release a statement about the special day, including some not-so-subtle teases of him potentially joining the likes of John Cena and AJ Styles sooner rather than later in retirement from the sport of professional wrestling.

“What a special place Japan is,” he wrote via X after the show. “Especially for those of us who wrestle. As AJ [Styles] said, it’s a place worthy of giving everything you’ve got. Of course, that’s true anywhere in the world… but there’s something sacred here.”

He continued, “I don’t know if it’s because I’m Japanese, but I believe the wrestlers and fans who shared this space all felt the same. Maybe. He did too — John Cena, AJ — they’ve all chosen to step away from the ring. It reminds me that my own time might not be far off. But I still have things I must do. I’m still struggling, still fighting, not knowing what tomorrow will bring. All I can do is live this day with everything I have. Thank you. If only… one more time…”

For those who missed it, CM Punk stated the following while sharing the ring with Shinsuke Nakamura at the WWE Supershow in Japan on Saturday.

“I wish I could speak fluent Japanese,” Punk began. “But I think a lot of you understand English.”

Punk added, “It is a privilege for me to be able to wrestle in front of what I feel is the greatest wrestling audience in the world … the Japanese wrestling fans,” he continued. “It’s a little ironic. When I was a little boy and I fell in love with pro wrestling. All I ever wanted to do was go to Japan.”

Punk then went on to talk about his love for the late, great WWE Hall of Fame legend Terry Funk and how he feels that relates to the Japanese wrestling scene from the past.

“I think a lot of the Japanese wrestlers, they wanted to be American cowboys,” he said. “They wanted to be Terry Funk. So to me, it’s very beautiful that I get to come to Tokyo and I get to share a ring with a legend like Shinsuke Nakamura.”

From there, Nakamura translated some of what Punk said to the Japanese fans live in the building, before AJ Styles made his way out to the ring. From there, “The Phenomenal One” took part in his farewell to the Japanese wrestling crowd that we mentioned at the start of this article.

For a complete recap, including video footage of the AJ Styles tribute and WWE farewell from “The Phenomenal One” at the same WWE Supershow in Japan today, click here.