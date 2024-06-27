“The King of Strong Style” will be in Las Vegas, Nevada this weekend for the big UFC pay-per-view during International Fight Week.

Ahead of this Saturday’s UFC 303: Pereira vs. Procházka II pay-per-view, it has been announced that Shinsuke Nakamura will be in one of the fighters corners for their big bout.

Tsuruya Rei will have the WWE Superstar in his corner for his preliminary bout against Carlos Hernandez.