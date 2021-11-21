WWE has announced on today’s edition of The Bump that the Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Damian Priest singles-matchup will be the taking place on the Survivor Series kickoff tonight from the Barclays Center. Nakamura, the current reigning Intercontinental champion, represents SmackDown, while Priest, the United States champion, represents Raw.

FULL SURVIVOR SERIES CARD, AS WELL AS TODAY’S THE BUMP, ARE BELOW.

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bobby Lashley, Austin Theory, Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, Seth Rollins) vs. Team SmackDown (Drew McIntyre, Jeff Hardy, King Xavier Woods, Happy Baron Corbin, Sheamus)

5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team RAW (Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Carmella, Queen Zelina Vega, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion Rhea Ripley) vs. Team SmackDown (Sasha Banks, Shotzi, Natalya, Shayna Baszler, Toni Storm)

Champion vs. Champion

WWE Champion Big E vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

Champion vs. Champion

RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

Champions vs. Champions

RAW Tag Team Champions Randy Orton and Riddle vs. SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos

Champion vs. Champion

WWE United States Champion Damian Priest vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura (kickoff)

25-Man Dual Branded Battle Royal to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of The Rock’s WWE Debut

AJ Styles, Omos, Otis, Chad Gable, Dolph Ziggler, Robert Roode, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Apollo Crews, Commander Azeez, Montez Ford, Angelo Dawkins, R-Truth, T-BAR, Cesaro, Ricochet, Mansoor, Sami Zayn, Angel, Humberto, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak