The feud between Shinsuke Nakamura and King Baron Corbin will continue during tonight’s post-WrestleMania Backlash edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX.

As seen below, Megan Morant caught up with Nakamura as he arrived for tonight’s SmackDown show. Nakamura stole the crown during last Friday’s show, right after Corbin defeated Nakamura in singles action.

“I’m the King of Strong Style, and a King needs a crown, yeah. So, if King Corbin wants this crown, he needs to find me,” Nakamura said.

Nakamura tweeted several clips this week that shows him wearing Corbin’s crown while out & about. You can see those tweets below, along with the arrival video from SmackDown.

Stay tuned for more on tonight’s SmackDown and be sure to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.