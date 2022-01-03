WWE Intercontinental Champion Shinsuke Nakamura recently spoke with Tokyo Sports and talked about how this is an anniversary year for NJPW, a promotion he spent 14 years with. Nakamura admitted he would like to participate in what NJPW has going on this year, but he realized it’s not an easy situation to negotiate, given his WWE contract and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nakamura said he wishes there could be some cooperation between the two companies.

“I want to have a match in front of the fans who are waiting in Japan soon,” he said. “It’s the 50th anniversary of New Japan. Through the company, I really wish I could cooperate. The game is difficult, isn’t it? However, if you negotiate seriously, It may be somehow, but now it’s the situation like isolation and border measures. The risk is still high. It would be nice if the situation was calm and there was a TV program that would call me outside the match (laughs).”

Nakamura is set to defend his title soon against #1 contender Sami Zayn, but WWE has not set a date for the match as of this writing.

(H/T to WrestlingInc for the quote)

