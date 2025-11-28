When AJ Lee sat down with Stephanie McMahon on the latest episode of “What’s Your Story? with Steph McMahon,” a lot of heads turned backstage in WWE.

Particularly due to some of the topics that were covered on the show.

As noted, the two addressed their past beef during the in-depth sit-down interview that was released this week.

According to one source, “a number of WWE talent were very surprised” to see the podcast happen, as they assumed that everything between them would remain buried in the past.

AJ Lee returned to WWE a couple of months ago, and is scheduled to return to the ring again this weekend, as she is featured on a Women’s WarGames team alongside Rhea Ripley, Iyo Sky, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss. They will take on the opposing team that includes Becky Lynch, Asuka, Kairi Sane, Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Women’s WarGames is scheduled as one of the featured matches for the highly-anticipated WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event, which is scheduled to take place this coming Saturday night, November 29, 2025, live from Petco Park in San Diego, California, and streaming via the ESPN Unlimited App.

