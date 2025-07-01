We’ve got a shocker for you here!

Chad Gable may be sidelined, but El Grande Americano is still active — and thriving.

On this week’s episode of WWE RAW, it was announced that Gable is set to undergo surgery for a recent injury, putting him out of action for the foreseeable future. However, shortly after the announcement, El Grande Americano appeared in a backstage segment with American Made.

If it wasn’t already clear as day, Ludwig Kaiser was the man behind the mask on RAW.

All signs point to Kaiser continuing to defend the WWE Speed Championship under the El Grande Americano persona.

EL GRANDE AMERICANO IS HERE! pic.twitter.com/8tWhbiwnSk — WrestleTalk (@WrestleTalk_TV) June 30, 2025

Vince McMahon and WWE have formally opposed Janel Grant’s request for internal records in her lawsuit against them. As previously reported, Grant is seeking access to communications — including board materials, NDA drafts, and documents reviewed by federal investigators — to support her argument that the arbitration clause in her NDA with McMahon is unenforceable.

According to a report from POST Wrestling, McMahon and WWE filed their opposition on Monday night. In the filing, their legal team argued that Grant has not met the legal threshold for discovery prior to arbitration and accused her of pursuing documents that are irrelevant to the central issue of whether she was coerced into signing the arbitration clause.

McMahon’s lawyers stated in the filing,

“The Court should refuse to indulge Plaintiff’s improper fishing expedition and deny the Motion in full.”

WWE’s attorneys echoed that sentiment, adding,

“Grant is not entitled to motion-related discovery. She has entirely failed to allege sufficient facts calling into question the validity of the arbitration provision.”

In response, Grant’s legal issued the following statement,

“McMahon and WWE are attempting to block basic discovery requests that go to the heart of whether the NDA and its arbitration clause are valid. If they have nothing to hide, they should embrace this opportunity for transparency.”