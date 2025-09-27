A new documentary on Luna Vachon has raised a shocking allegation against the late WWE Hall of Famer “Rowdy” Roddy Piper.

At the premiere of Lunatic: The Luna Vachon Story during Fantastic Fest, wrestling content creator Tyler Williams reported that the film includes a claim that Piper sexually assaulted Vachon when she was around 12 or 13 years old.

According to Williams, the revelation left the audience stunned, though the documentary quickly shifted to another subject. The allegation was presented as part of a broader discussion about wrestling’s toxic history and its treatment of women.

Williams noted that the director of the film had debated whether to include the accusation but ultimately decided to do so, citing the credibility of the individual close to Vachon who had shared it.

Vachon passed away in 2010 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2019. Piper, who was inducted in 2005, died in 2015 at the age of 61.