Although Vince McMahon is no longer officially involved with TKO or WWE, he continues to be seen occasionally alongside wrestling personalities and executives.

In recent times, McMahon has largely avoided the public spotlight, only making rare appearances. One such occasion was his participation in TMZ’s documentary on Hulk Hogan following Hogan’s passing. In the feature, McMahon reflected on Hogan’s final WWE appearance and shared several personal memories.

Most recently, a fan-captured video surfaced on social media showing McMahon in New York, accompanied by WWE Executive Director Bruce Prichard and Hall of Famer John “Bradshaw” Layfield (JBL). Gerald Brisco was also tagging along with his wife. Vince is sporting a new hairdo and what looks to be a limp following a recent car accident.

Prichard, known as one of McMahon’s longtime confidants, and JBL, who shares a longstanding friendship with the former WWE Chairman, were shown coming out of a restaurant together.

Vince McMahon spotted having lunch with Bruce Prichard and JBL in New York city. (Vladimir Lugo LLO) pic.twitter.com/rL7uAJOHHD — FADE (@FadeAwayMedia) August 23, 2025

Friday night’s episode of SmackDown took place in Dublin, Ireland, and closed with a backstage moment involving John Cena and Logan Paul.

In the show’s final segment, SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis approached Cena outside the arena, telling him he had received word from Brock Lesnar. However, before Aldis could finish, Logan Paul blindsided Cena with a sucker punch.

Interestingly, the segment aired differently across broadcasts. On the Netflix live stream, Paul appeared suddenly from off-screen to strike Cena. In contrast, the USA Network version showed Paul approaching from behind Aldis before landing the punch.

This confrontation adds more fuel to the fire ahead of the highly anticipated clash between Logan Paul and John Cena at WWE Clash in Paris on August 31st. Meanwhile, the tension between Cena and Brock Lesnar also lingers, following Lesnar’s shocking return at SummerSlam, where he laid Cena out with an F5.

WWE had to reshoot the Logan Paul sucker punching John Cena at backstage segment due to Logan missed to punch Cena. 😭#SmackDown pic.twitter.com/itXilyiRzO — Ceaser Wrestling (@CeaserWrestles) August 23, 2025

We have a promising update on Jonathan Gresham’s recovery.

Earlier this month, Gresham revealed that he would be taking time away from in-ring competition after experiencing two strokes.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, his wife — former TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace — shared a positive health update. She confirmed that Gresham is now back to “100 percent” health. While he hasn’t been medically cleared to wrestle just yet, she added that he’s expected to return to the ring within the next few weeks. She said,

“It was very scary. He’s actually bounced back incredibly well. He’s at 100 percent. He’s cleared right now to do pretty much everything, like work out. Everything besides wrestle. It’s insane, and I said the same thing. I talked to the doctor about it extensively. I was like, ‘This is crazy.’ But they say, basically, he’s so young and that’s why he bounced back so fast. They’re really now just trying to figure out why this might have happened, but, there’s this whole thing of like, you know, maybe we’ll never know. Maybe it was just a COVID complication. Sometimes these things just happen. So hopefully we’ll be able to figure it out at some point but he will be cleared to go back to wrestling in like a matter of weeks.”

Grace also shared her thoughts on Naomi’s pregnancy. She said,

“I guessed it, honestly, before anything else and I was texting someone and I was like, ‘I bet that she was pregnant during Evolution and I bet that that baby had a championship on it before it was even born.’ That baby’s already a legend and when the news got confirmed and everything, I sent her a video of a big, jacked toddler baby and I said, ‘You better start CrossFit now so the baby can come out like this.’”