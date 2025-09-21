— Darby Allin got his revenge on Jon Moxley at AEW All Out 2025 in shocking fashion — by setting him on fire backstage.

After Moxley defeated Allin in a coffin match earlier in the night, he was seen backstage bidding farewell to the Death Riders (Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, Marina Shafir, PAC, and Daniel Garcia). That’s when Allin ambushed him, emerging from the coffin and smashing Moxley with a steel pipe.

Allin then stuffed Moxley into the same bodybag that PAC had used on him during the match — and set it on fire, leaving Moxley down as officials rushed in.

— Brodido (Brody King & Bandido) successfully retained the AEW Tag Team Titles at AEW All Out 2025, emerging victorious in a four-way ladder match.

The champions outlasted JetSpeed (“Speedball” Mike Bailey & Kevin Knight), The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson), and the Don Callis Family’s Josh Alexander & Hechicero to keep their gold.

The finish saw Bandido unhook both belts while Brody King stood guard, ensuring their reign continued.

— At Saturday’s AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view, Kazuchika Okada retained the AEW Unified Championship by defeating Konosuke Takeshita and Mascara Dorada in a Triple Threat match.

Okada, who unified the AEW Continental and International Titles 68 days ago, scored the win by pinning Dorada with the Rainmaker.

He has now held the AEW Continental Title for 547 days, dating back to his victory on March 20, 2024.

— During Saturday’s AEW All Out 2025: Zero Hour pre-show, Bryan Danielson joined RJ City to discuss the AEW Unified Championship match and weigh in on Mascara Dorada’s chances of pulling off an upset.

Their attempt to present a united front turned into a comedic moment when Danielson suggested a fist bump, only for RJ to decline. Danielson jokingly insisted on “fisting” each other, which cracked up the crowd.

This wasn’t the first time Danielson used the phrase — he famously asked The Street Profits to “fist” him during an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2020.

Danielson also took time to praise Kyle Fletcher, comparing him to Randy Orton for his smart, efficient wrestling style that keeps him from burning out. He said,

“There’s always going to be exceptions. Look at Randy Orton, who is the youngest WWE Champion in history, right? Here he is, he’s still competing at a super high level. I think when I look at, when I look at Kyle Fletcher, and the way that he’s performing. He is not performing stupidly, right? He gets in the ring, and what he does is so smart, and he’s not wrestling in a way where he’s going to burn himself out in four years. He’s also taking time to learn how to do the in-between things, how to just beat somebody down without taking any risks on his own, grounding a guy on the mat and just beating him to a pulp. He’s gotten really good at that, where I would say, two years ago, I would have agreed with you. Here today, I don’t think he’s burning himself out. I think if he wins the title tonight, he holds it for a long time.”

— At Saturday’s AEW All Out 2025 pay-per-view event, Adam “Cope” Copeland crossed paths with hockey legend Wendel Clark and Bubbles from Trailer Park Boys. Bubbles pledged his support for Copeland and Christian Cage, who later went on to defeat FTR — thanks in part to an assist from Copeland’s wife, Beth Phoenix.

— At AEW All Out 2025, Ricochet and The Gates of Agony defeated The Hurt Syndicate in a Trios Match, with Ricochet pinning MVP to secure the win for his team.

— Mercedes Moné successfully retained her TBS Championship against Riho at AEW All Out 2025.

Riho put up a spirited fight, but Moné sealed the victory by raking Riho’s eyes before hitting the Moné Maker.

This win extends Moné’s reign beyond 480 days and marks her 21st successful title defense.

— And finally, Hangman Page successfully retained the AEW World Championship in the main event of All Out, defeating Kyle Fletcher.

The bout ended when Page delivered a devastating Avalanche Deadeye from the top rope, followed by the Buckshot Lariat to seal the victory.

This marks Page’s second reign as AEW World Champion, which has now reached 68 days since he won the title at All In on July 12.

