Veteran magicians Penn & Teller made a surprise appearance at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 in Las Vegas. The legendary duo joined Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King for a TV segment, where they performed a magic trick that made King’s Heritage Cup vanish. Adding to the fun, Teller sported a “Yeet” shirt and threw in a few yeet moves to amp up the crowd.

You can view a clip of the segment below:

Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo shocked the WWE Universe at Saturday’s NXT Stand & Deliver 2025 pay-per-view event by betraying The Family and handing the win to Darkstate in their tag team clash. Just when it seemed like The Family was in sync, Lorenzo turned on his longtime ally, “The Don” Tony D’Angelo, delivering a low blow that left D’Angelo vulnerable. DarkState capitalized on the chaos, hitting their finisher and sealing the pinfall victory.

After the shocking turn, Lorenzo appeared visibly angry, lashing out at D’Angelo for “never trusting” him.

You can check out highlights and clips from the explosive tag team showdown below:

️ HERE WE GO We got a fight on our hands! #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/8hog1EVSGx — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

Newly crowned WWE NXT Women’s Champion Stephanie Vaquer faced a major test at Saturday’s WWE NXT Stand & Deliver pay-per-view event, stepping into the ring against four fierce opponents in a high-stakes Fatal 4-Way match. Despite the odds, Vaquer emerged victorious, successfully retaining her title.

She battled former champion Giulia, Jaida Parker, and Jordynne Grace in a hard-fought contest, ultimately securing the win via pinfall. Vaquer first captured the NXT Women’s Championship nearly six weeks ago at NXT Roadblock in New York City and has now held the title for 39 days.

HERE WE GO. The #WWENXT Women’s Championship is on the line RIGHT NOW at #StandAndDeliver! pic.twitter.com/ILWVE3p5nb — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

These four are putting EVERYTHING on the line for the #WWENXT Women’s Championship! #StandAndDeliver pic.twitter.com/5U8QoFnoB2 — WWE (@WWE) April 19, 2025

WWE NXT Champion Oba Femi successfully defended his title against two formidable opponents — Je’Von Evans and Trick Williams — at WWE NXT Stand & Deliver 2025. Despite a fierce Triple Threat Match, neither challenger could dethrone the dominant champion.

Femi sealed the victory by delivering a devastating Fall From Grace to Je’Von Evans, securing the pinfall and retaining his championship. With this win, Femi extends his reign past the three-month mark, having claimed the title 102 days ago at New Year’s Evil in January.