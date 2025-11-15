Who was the mystery man in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament on Friday night?

“Woo Woo Woo .. You know it!”

Matt Cardona returned to his old WWE persona Zack Ryder to take on LA Knight in the second of two opening round matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament that took place on the November 14, 2025 episode of WWE SmackDown at the MVP Arena in Albamy, New York.

The match saw “The Mega Star” pick up the win, joining ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso who advanced earlier in the show with a win over The Miz in first-round tournament action.

The two join Sheamus and Rusev, both of whom earned victories in first round tourney tilts on this past Monday night’s episode of WWE Raw.

For those who missed it, featured below is a detailed recap of the Zack Ryder vs. LA Knight match from the 11/14 SmackDown in Albany:

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

LA Knight vs. Zack Ryder Out comes LA Knight for his match. LA Knight stands in the ring and Zack Ryder’s music hits! The bell rings and we are under way. Ryder rolls LA Knight up but LA Knight kicks out. LA Knight with an arm bar followed by a waist lock but Ryder gets out of it. Zack throws LA Knight to the outside of the ring. Back from commercial, LA Knight with a back body drop. Ryder on the ring apron and he hits LA Knight with a right hand. He goes for a suplex but LA Knight throws Ryder back into the ring. LA Knight with right hands followed by a clothesline. LA Knight with a Russian leg sweep. LA Knight with a neck breaker. He goes for the cover but Ryder kicks out. LA Knight throws Ryder to the ropes but Ryder slams LA Knight face first onto the mat. Ryder with a running forearm to the face. LA Knight down in the corner and Ryder with a boot to the face. He goes for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. He grabs LA Knight but LA Knight pushes him into the corner and LA Knight lands a reverse DDT. LA Knight climbs the second rope, he leaps onto the third and goes for an elbow drop but Ryder moves out of the way. LA Knight lands on his feet and Ryder with the Rough Ryder. He goes for the cover but LA Knight kicks out. Ryder with a double knees and he climbs the second rope. He jumps but LA Knight slams him onto the mat. LA Knight with the BFT. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Winner and ADVANCING: LA Knight

Check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 11/14/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.