Who was mystery man number two in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament?

It’s time to find out!

During WWE Raw on Monday night, November 17, 2025 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, two more opening round matches in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament took place.

In addition to the advertised return of GUNTHER against WWE NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans, a second first round tourney tilt was scheduled, with Solo Sikoa against the dreaded “To Be Announced.”

When the time came on Monday night, it was Dolph Ziggler’s old WWE theme music that hit the house speakers inside MSG as the NYC crowd came unglued.

For those who missed it, featured below is a recap of the match from the 11/17 Raw in NYC:

The Last Time Is Now Tournament

Solo Sikoa vs. Dolph Ziggler Now we return live inside MSG, where we hear the familiar sounds of Solo Sikoa’s entrance theme. Out he comes accompanied by Talla Tonga. He makes his way to the ring, where he will be in action in our next match of the evening against a mystery opponent in “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. As he settles inside the squared circle, the show shifts gears and heads to a quick pre-match commercial break. When the show returns, after a delay for dramatic effect, we hear the old-school sounds of “I’m here to show the world, here to show the world!” With that said, Dolph Ziggler makes his way out as the second blast from the past, joining Zack Ryder as the second mystery competitor in the ongoing “The Last Time Is Now” tournament to determine John Cena’s final-ever opponent at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. on December 13. The crowd goes absolutely bonkers as “The Show Off” makes his way to the ring. The bell sounds and the crowd roars again as Ziggler and Sikoa begin to mix it up. Ziggler ducks an attack and punches away at Sikoa. Sikoa runs him over with a shoulder tackle and shakes the ropes. Sikoa lifts Ziggler, but he slides off and dropkicks him. Ziggler hits an avalanche and hits a neckbreaker, followed by an elbow drop. Ziggler applies John Cena’s STF, but Sikoa quickly gets to the bottom rope. Sikoa pulls himself out of the ring, so Ziggler flies off the apron with a diving clothesline. Ziggler bounces his face off the commentary table twice before putting him in the ring. Ziggler goes to the top rope and hits a diving elbow drop for a two-count. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action continues. When the show returns, we see Sikoa hit Ziggler with some runnng hip attacks. Ziggler gets to his feet and punches Sikoa. Sikoa takes down Ziggler and covers him for a near fall. Sikoa hits a Samoan Drop and covers again and Ziggler kicks out. Sikoa goes for another hip attack but Ziggler gets out of the way. Ziggler kicks Sikoa and hits a spike DDT on Sikoa and then hits Blond Ambition but Sikoa kicks out at two. Sikoa hits Spinning Solo and covers Ziggler for a two count. Sikoa goes for the Samoan Spike and Ziggler counters and rolls up Sikoa for a two count. Ziggler hits ZigZag and gets a near fall. Ziggler goes for a superkick and tries for a ZigZag but Sikoa stops it and nails Ziggler with a Samoan Spike and gets the win. With the victory, Sikoa advances to the second round of “The Last Time Is Now” tournament. Winner and ADVANCING: Solo Sikoa

