A big New Japan Pro Wrestling departure has come to light.

NJPW1972.com, the official website for New Japan Pro Wrestling, released the following statement on Monday night:

Hiromu Takahashi to leave NJPW

Thank you for supporting New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

After careful consideration and discussions with NJPW management, Hiromu Takahashi, who has been a long standing member of the NJPW roster will leave New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

We apologise to fans for the sudden nature of this announcement. Hiromu’s final scheduled appearance with NJPW will be at New Beginning in Osaka on February 11.

New Japan Pro-Wrestling wishes Hiromu Takahashi the very best in his future activities and invites fans to show their support on his remaining appearances with NJPW.