— John Cena Sr. recently reunited with his “son” Ron Cena (R-Truth) for a family get-together.

Ron Killings shared a photo on social media with the caption, “Ron Cena with his dad @OfficialCenaSr 😊 Me and pops… We miss you big brother @JohnCena. Thank you #23andme.”

It is said that John Cena was there — you just couldn’t see him!

Killings first joked about being John Cena’s brother on Friday’s episode of WWE SmackDown, during a face-off with Brock Lesnar.

Ron Cena with his dad @OfficialCenaSr 😊 Me and pops…We miss you big brother @JohnCena Thank you #23andme 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/jQyFjoDCvl — Ron Killings (@RonKillings) September 13, 2025

— Former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has clarified her infamous 2019 comments about wrestling being “scripted.”

Speaking on a recent episode of “The Lapsed Fan” podcast, Rousey revealed that the remarks were intentionally part of a storyline designed to blur the line between fiction and reality.

The comments date back to the lead-up to WrestleMania 35, when Rousey went viral for saying in one of her vlogs, “Wrestling is scripted. It’s made up. It’s not real. None of those b****es can f***ing touch me. The end.”

Rousey now says the promo wasn’t meant to disrespect the wrestling business, but rather to strengthen her heel character and make the feud feel more authentic.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On her comments where she trashed wrestling and called it scripted being a “worked shoot”: “As soon as that thing cut, I burst out f***ing laughing. I think Nattie [Neidhart] was there, too, and she was laughing in the background. … That’s what I felt like was the new way to work in this kind of information age, is to blend that line between reality and what was part of the performance.”

On not having enough time to rehearse the WrestleMania 35 main event: “I was like, ‘They’re never gonna let me make it as good as it can be. Meeting them halfway in this range of mediocrity [was] crushing my soul.”

— During a recent episode of the “SHAK Wrestling” podcast, Shotzi Blackheart revealed that she’s determined to get her iconic WWE tank back.

She even said she’d be willing to buy it outright, sharing how much the prop meant to her throughout her time in WWE.

You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:

On WWE dragging their feet on returning her tank: “They kind of are. They did send me parts of it that did belong to me, like I gave them the big skull that was on it, and the TCB lettering that was on it. So they gave me those. But I’m not sure why they won’t give me the full tank back. Like, I even offered to buy it. I was like, ‘Whatever you guys want for it, I will dish it out,’ just because it means so much to me, and it was such a big part of my career, and my entrance is always such a huge deal for me.”

On wanting her tank back: “So, yeah, I just want it back, and I know that they’re not going to use it. I’m sure it’s in the warehouse and there’s just a bunch of stuff piled on top of it. So yeah, I’m still hoping, holding out, that they’re gonna give it back to me.”

— Mark Henry has cleared the air regarding his remarks about Raja Jackson’s attack on Syko Stu and voiced his frustration with how TMZ reported the story.

Henry received backlash after being quoted as saying that Stu “got what he deserved” following the assault at a KnokX Pro Wrestling event.

Speaking on a recent episode of the “Podcast Heat Wrestling” podcast, Henry explained that TMZ took his words out of context, clarifying,

“Raja is very lucky Stu didn’t die. I’m very happy that he recovered because he didn’t deserve what came to him. I said that from the beginning, but it was such a short clip on TMZ that all people heard was, ‘Oh, Mark Henry said he got what he deserved.’”

He added, “Stu played a serious part in it. He didn’t know the situation, so he lashed out and acted aggressively toward someone who can really fight. He didn’t know. The end result is what you get when you don’t have self-education.”

The incident resulted in KnokX Pro losing its status as a WWE ID affiliate.