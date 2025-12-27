WWE’s blue brand ended 2025 with a bang on Friday night.

During the new episode of the weekly Friday night program, a taped episode from the Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Michigan, a big title change took place.

In addition to Trick Williams making his WWE main roster jump and three big matches being set for the 3-hour Happy New Year SmackDown on January 2, the 12/26 episode of SmackDown saw a title change take place.

In what was the final episode of WWE SmackDown that will air in 2025, Ilja Dragunov held his latest weekly WWE United States Championship ‘Open Challenge.’

Unfortunately for “The Mad Dragon,” however, things did not go his way this time.

Following several weeks of impressive in-ring performances in defending his U.S. title, which he won by defeating Sami Zayn, Ilja Dragunov finally lost the U.S. title this week.

Dragunov came up short in his attempt to defend the title to fellow former NXT World Champion Carmelo Hayes, who picked up the win, and his first WWE main roster title, in the process.

For those who missed the 12/26 episode of SmackDown, featured below is a detailed recap of the Dragunov-Hayes bout, which featured the aforementioned title change:

WWE United States Championship (Open Challenge)

Ilja Dragunov (c) vs. Carmelo Hayes It’s time for title action. After the ring entrances for the champion and challenger, the bell sounds to get things officially off-and-running with this one. Ilja with chops and Hayes with chops. Ilja with knees to the face and he lands a kick to the side of the head. Dragunov with a German suplex and he hangs onto Hayes. Ilja with another German suplex. He lifts Hayes up and throws him onto the mat. Ilja with a chop to the chest followed by a boot to the face and Hayes falls to the outside of the ring. On that note, the show shifts gears and heads into a mid-match commercial break as the action in this high stakes title tilt continues. When the show returns, we see Dragunov go for a big boot but Hayes with a boot to the face. Hayes with a clothesline followed by a chop to the chest. Hayes with a clothesline followed by a springboard clothesline. Hayes runs towards Ilja but Ilja with a running knee. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Ilja climbs the top rope and goes for a senton but Hayes moves out of the way. Hayes with a face buster. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. Hayes with chops to the chest. He goes for another chop but Ilja with chops followed by a boot to the face. Ilja goes for the H-Bomb but Hayes with a kick to the side of the head. Hayes with a springboard DDT. He goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. Hayes climbs the top rope and jumps but Ilja grabs him. Ilja to the ropes and he lands the Constantine Special. Ilja climbs the top rope and he lands the senton. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. We head to a break. The show returns and the intensity in this one begins to start picking up. Hayes goes for the First 48 but Ilja grabs him. Hayes with right hands but Ilja places Hayes on the top rope. Ilja on the second rope but Hayes with right hands and a headbutt. Ilja falls to the mat and gets up. Hayes jumps but Ilja with a kick to the side of the head. Ilja grabs Hayes and Hayes falls onto the ring apron. Ilja grabs Hayes and he places him on the second rope. Ilja with a suplex and he goes for the H-Bomb but Hayes gets his knees up. Ilja with a kick to the face. He lifts Hayes up and slams him. He goes for the cover but Hayes kicks out. Ilja places Hayes on the top rope and Ilja goes for a superplex but Hayes reverses it into a cutter. Hayes goes for the cover but Ilja kicks out. Ilja gets on the ring apron, Hayes goes for a DDT but Ilja grabs him and gets him on his shoulders. Hayes with elbows to the face and Hayes on the ring apron. Ilja with chops and he gets Hayes on his shoulders, slamming him onto the ring apron. Hayes rolls back into the ring. Ilja climbs the top rope and jumps but Hayes with the First 48. Hayes climbs the top rope and he lands Nothing But Net. He goes for the cover and gets the pin. Dragunov puts the title around Hayes’ waist. Winner and NEW WWE United States Champion: Carmelo Hayes

If interested, you can check out our complete WWE SmackDown Results 12/26/25 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.