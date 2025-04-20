In a shocking twist in the main event of WWE WrestleMania 41 (Night One), Paul Heyman betrayed both CM Punk and Roman Reigns, paving the way for Seth Rollins to seize victory. The match was filled with a ton of nearfalls, as all three men pushed each other to the limit.

As the match reached its peak, Heyman slid a steel chair into the ring toward CM Punk. Punk picked it up, seemingly ready to strike — but in a stunning betrayal, Heyman delivered a low blow to Punk from behind.

Heyman then handed the chair to Roman Reigns, appearing to realign himself with The Tribal Chief. But just as Reigns wound up to use it against Rollins, Heyman struck again — another low blow, this time to Reigns.

With both of his rivals down, Rollins capitalized. He smashed the chair across Reigns’ back, then hit the Stomp to seal the win and claim the victory.

