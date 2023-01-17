WWE Vice President of Communications Adam Hopkins is no longer with the company.

A new report from PWInsider notes that Hopkins left the company late last week. This was seen as a big shock within the company.

Hopkins had been with the company for more than 25 years, since September 1997 when he joined the Fan Services department. Hopkins had worked as the Manager of Media Relations, Director of Communications, and Senior Manager of Public Relations & Corporate Communication, among other titles.

Hopkins was at the frontlines for the company when it came to handling media requests, and was always fair, and always went above & beyond with certain special requests.

It was noted that Hopkins was not the only recent exit from the PR side of WWE, but this was the most shocking. One source called this the equivalent of WWE Hall of Famer Howard Finkel leaving the company.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.