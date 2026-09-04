Shota Umino says the injury that forced him out of NJPW’s G1 Climax 36 involved a concussion, amnesia and significant memory loss.

Speaking with Tokyo Sports, Umino described waking up in his hotel following his July 11 tournament match against Zack Sabre Jr. without remembering how he returned from the arena.

“Before I knew it, I was in a hotel bed, and I don’t even remember how I got back from the arena.”

Umino said the symptoms continued after he returned to Japan.

“Even after returning to Japan, I would vomit in the middle of the night, and the doctor diagnosed me with a concussion and amnesia.”

Umino believes accumulated physical damage contributed to the severity of the incident.

“Since I had already been dealing with accumulated damage, I think that’s why it became so severe.”

He has since been cleared and says his health has fully recovered.

“I’m 150% healthy.”

Umino is set to return during NJPW’s Road to Destruction tour and has already identified his next major goal.

WrestlingHeadlines previously covered Gabe Kidd defeating Umino for the IWGP Global Heavyweight Championship on July 6. Umino now wants to regain that title.

Kidd is scheduled to defend against Drilla Moloney at Destruction in Kobe on September 27. Umino said he will not interfere with that match but wants to position himself for a future opportunity against the winner.

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Tokyo Sports, with a h/t to Wrestling Headlines.