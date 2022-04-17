One of the many matches featured on last night’s NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago was top superstar Jay White holding another open challenge, with the fans in the Odeum Expo Center waiting in anticipation for who the mystery man could possibly be.

Suddenly a video backstage showed Jon Moxley approaching a figure that was off-screen. That man would be the popular Shota Umino, who was paired with the Purveyor of Violence during his NJPW run in 2019, and took an excursion from the promotion to work elsewhere, most notably Revolution Pro.

Despite a good effort, and his surprise appeal, Umino was unable to defeat White, who picked up the victory after connecting with his devastating Blade Runner finisher. You can see clips of his return below.