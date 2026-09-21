Shota Umino respects the speed of Ryohei Oiwa and Callum Newman’s success, but he says their achievements have not shaken his confidence in his own path.

In a September 17 interview with NJPW, Umino was asked about Oiwa setting a record for the shortest journey from debut to a G1 Climax victory. He also pointed to Newman’s New Japan Cup and IWGP title successes.

“It’s impressive, but it doesn’t rattle me in any way,” Umino said.

Umino explained that some wrestlers find major success quickly after returning from excursion. His approach is to keep developing at his own pace so that, when he reaches the top, he has the skills to remain there.

He praised the G1 final between Oiwa and Yuya Uemura while resisting the idea that he needs to copy their style. Umino sees his own wrestling as the product of his upbringing and experiences, and believes contrasting approaches can strengthen NJPW.

Umino missed most of the tournament after suffering a concussion and amnesia. He acknowledged that watching his generation advance during his absence was difficult, but said rushing his recovery would not have helped.

Source: NJPW’s Shota Umino interview.