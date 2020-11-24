NXT star Shotzi Blackheart was the latest guest on Lilian Garcia’s Chasing Glory podcast to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how she fell in love with horror movies and how rockstar Joan Jett inspired her. Highlights are below.

Her love of horror movies:

I’m a big Creature from the Black Lagoon fan, so [my hair] is inspired by Creature….I have a lot of horror tattoos because I love horror movies, so most of them are tributes to horror movies, or like Elvis, [or] favorite bands.

Reveals how she got into horror movies:

I think it was going to Blockbuster and just like sifting through DVDs, and the covers that I used to gravitate toward was more like the bloody ones, the gory ones, just the out there ones. And they were always horror movies, so I just kind of got addicted. The first ones that I saw were probably like the George Romero zombie movies, so I think that’s where it started….I feel like [horror] was always in my life.

On rockstar Joan Jett being an inspiration:

Yes, I love Joan Jett. She definitely inspires like how I sing musically….I was always in choir growing up and I did musical theatre. That was my first dream. I wanted to be on Broadway, and I even went to college for musical theater.

How she caught WWE’s attention after being denied at a tryout:

I sent those tests back to WWE, and they said that I could come back for another tryout. And so they set one up maybe like four months later. And I came back but like, by then, they were like, ‘Okay, there’s nothing for you right now.’ And then that that point I was kind of over it. Like not over my dream, but over chasing WWE. I was like, I’m gonna leave, and I’m gonna go on the indies and I’m gonna make so much noise that they’re gonna hit me up the next time that they talk to me. And then that’s kind of like exactly what happened.

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by WrestleZone)

Listen to “Shotzi Blackheart Comes Face-to-Face With Her Tragic Past” on Spreaker.