Shotzi Blackheart is setting the record straight regarding recent comments she made about WWE turning down her request to work with TNA Wrestling.

The recently signed TNA star discussed the situation during an appearance on the Generation of Wrestling podcast, revealing that she had expressed interest in competing for TNA while still under contract with WWE.

Following her recovery from ACL surgery in 2024, Blackheart approached WWE officials about potentially appearing for TNA as part of the working relationship between the two promotions. However, her request was ultimately denied.

The comments led to speculation about WWE’s reasoning behind the decision, prompting Blackheart to take to social media on Wednesday, October 28, to clarify what happened.

According to Blackheart, she was already working in NXT at the time and was also being considered for a storyline on SmackDown. As a result, the possibility of juggling commitments across three different shows was a factor.

“There was no negativity behind my comment. At the time TNA was utilizing NXT talent. I was working in NXT, but I was also being pitched to start a potential SmackDown storyline, so my understanding was that adding a third storyline would have been a lot to juggle.”

Blackheart continued by explaining that her original remarks were intended to highlight her longtime interest in working for TNA, rather than criticize WWE for not allowing the crossover.

“The intention of my comment was simply to express how much I’ve always wanted to work with TNA and my enthusiasm for making it work alongside an already full schedule.”

She also expressed frustration with how her comments had been presented in some headlines.

“I have been through too much these past few weeks to deal with all your fake ass headlines.”

Blackheart departed WWE in 2025 after the company opted not to renew her contract. She subsequently worked for MLW and various independent promotions before officially signing with TNA Wrestling.

The former WWE Superstar made her TNA debut during a television taping in Dothan, Alabama earlier this month.