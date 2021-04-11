NXT star and current women’s tag champion Shotzi Blackheart released a series of Tweets announcing that her father has passed. She writes:

“I got the news early yesterday morning that my dad passed. This is extremely painful. I see all the caring messages and I really appreciate them but I am just far too overwhelmed to respond to them all. I know a lot of people don’t have a great relationship with their dad so I always felt really lucky to have awesome relationships with both my dads. My step dad came into my life when I was 4 and he made it a point to become good friends with my biological father and they became best friends, brothers. He was that fun guy that everyone wanted to be friends with. The party guy. Almost everyday at home I could hear him singing to himself ‘I don’t want to work just want to bang on my drum all day.’ He played his music so loud you could hear it down the street.

He had the best Halloween decorations, the biggest fireworks on the 4th of July, the biggest smile in any room and he was huge prankster. One time he wrapped up a big piece of dog crap in plastic wrap and hid it in my car’s sun visor so that it stunk my car up and landed right on my lap when I found it. He scared the crap out of me and my sister when we were camping once. It was the middle of the night and we were both asleep in our tent when suddenly we woke up to the tent shaking. My dad put on a gorilla suit and destroyed our tent with us in it. I was probably 6 at the time and thought I was going to die. Don’t even get me started on his wet willies from hell! They were the worst but boy would I do anything for one now. He taught me everything from riding a bike to appreciating the beauty in life. Dad I miss making brownies with you, I miss our long conversations that went on until sunrise, I miss your Donald Duck impressions and I miss hearing you call me butthead. I LOVE YOU RIP Dad.”

We’d like to send our condolences to Blackheart and her family. See her announcement below.

