NXT star Shotzi Blackheart was the latest guest on the Wilde on her Wilde podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including her revisiting her Tough Enough experience and how she continued to wrestle after having a health scare. Highlights are below.

Getting booted off of Tough Enough because of medical reasons:

My first experience with WWE was Tough Enough. I was at the last Tough Enough, I made it into the house, but I ultimately got booted off because of medical reasons. They found a heart condition that I wasn’t aware of and it was a whirlwind of emotions because I got into the house and I was like, ‘Oh my God, are you kidding me?! This is crazy.’ Then the next day they were like, ‘never mind.’

How she continued to wrestle despite the health scare:

I went home after that and like I didn’t really know what to do at first because I was kind of scared and I didn’t really know what was going on with my body. I didn’t know that I had any sort of heart condition. If I wrestle or try to do cardio can I just die? I didn’t really have health insurance. It was a long process for me to like get rechecked out, I didn’t even have anything to like show a doctor [as proof.] So it was weird for me like coming back from that and I kind of, for a month, was unmotivated to wrestle because I was scared. Eventually, I was just like, screw it. Whatever happens, happens, I’m just going to keep wrestling.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)