NXT star Shotzi Blackheart recently spoke to Pro Wrestling Sheet to talk all things WWE, including what it was like to face NXT women’s champion Io Shirai, and her debut matchup on FOX against Sasha Banks and Bayley. Highlights are below.

On her match against Io Shirai:

I had such a fun match with Io. I would just love to get in there and do it all over again, but this time with more on the line. Especially with it being a TakeOver. That would be my first TakeOver singles match, so I would just get crazy and bring out that Evel Knievel, daredevil spirit.

Getting to face off against Sasha Banks and Bayely in tag team action:

I could not even believe it was happening while it was happening. They’re just on a-whole-nother level. They’re just so chill. They don’t even think about it. They just go in there and they’re just like, ‘Yup! I do my thing.’ And I’m like, ‘Oh cool … I’m super nervous right now.’ I had to slap myself in the face a couple of times just to get in it.

On participating as a fan in the Performance Center: