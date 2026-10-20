Shotzi Blackheart may have found a new home in TNA Wrestling, but that doesn’t mean she’s stepping away from the independent wrestling scene.

Following her recent appearance at the TNA iMPACT television tapings and subsequent confirmation as the company’s newest roster addition, the former WWE Superstar discussed her decision to sign with TNA during an appearance on Busted Open Radio.

Blackheart made it clear that she intends to remain active on the independent circuit while pursuing new opportunities with TNA.

“I’m still gonna be busting my butt on the indies, taking as many bookings as possible and just having a good time. But yeah, TNA is where I’m at, and I’m hoping to do some really fun things at TNA. I’m really excited to work with all the girls there.”

The signing also represents something of a full-circle moment for Blackheart, who revealed that she had previously hoped to join TNA’s Knockouts division several years ago.

“It has been a long time coming. I had a couple matches back in like 2019, maybe 2018, with TNA, hoping I would become a Knockout then. And I’m finally here, and it feels good.”

Blackheart also reflected on the challenges she has experienced throughout her wrestling career, including periods when she questioned whether things would work out. Despite those setbacks, she remained determined to continue pursuing opportunities in the industry.

“I’ve definitely had my ups and downs. Definitely had my doubts. But I feel like consistency is key, and eventually you get your day if you just stay consistent.”

She continued, “So that’s just what I kept telling myself, even when I felt like my career was going into the gutter. I just was like, if I just stick with it, I will get my moment.”

Blackheart’s arrival adds another experienced name to TNA’s Knockouts division as she prepares to begin the next chapter of her career.

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