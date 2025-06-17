Shotzi Blackheart appeared as a guest on the latest episode of the wildly popular INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar spoke about her departure from the company, a storyline that was cut because of it, her social media promo, the segment that meant the most to her during her time in WWE, as well as her trademark green hair.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview where she touches on these topics with her thoughts.

On her time in WWE coming to an end: “My situation is different than others, because I had my injury for like nine months that I was gone from that. Then I was at NXT for a small stint, and then I wasn’t on TV for a little bit. So I was ready for it. I feel like I had already done the grieving process, and I was already out of the locker room for a little bit. So it didn’t come as a shock to me. I was just like, Okay, now I get to work.”

On expecting the call: “I don’t know. Honestly, I felt like I had a good run at NXT, and I was hopeful that there would be something for me at SmackDown. I kept getting little glimpses of ‘Okay, we’re gonna run with this storyline,’ or this or this. It wasn’t until around Mania that I started to think maybe they’re not gonna re-sign me, because it was just like storylines getting cut week after week. Then I was just like, Okay, I see where this might be going.”

On a storyline that was cut: “I mean, they had teased that I would start something with Chelsea, but it just never happened. They called me into SmackDown a few times, and then every time I would come in, it was cut.”

On what’s next: “I just want to wrestle again, because I was gone so long for my ACL injury, and then I was off TV for a little bit. So I’m just so excited to get back into it. I miss it so much. I might have already made my debut by the time this airs.”

On her social media promo: “I had a lot of coworkers message me saying that it was like the greatest promo that they’ve ever seen me cut. A lot of people thought I was released, and that was me saying that I was released, but I hadn’t gotten the call yet. [It came] maybe, like, two days later, maybe.”

Because of the promo? “No, because they were making their cuts the next day and then it just lumped me in with that. So, yeah, I don’t think that that promo stirred the pot. I mean, it could have. I’ll never know.”

On the segment that meant the most to her in WWE: “The first thing that comes to mind is shaving my head on TV for my sister. That was something that just meant a lot to me. I didn’t get a ton of storylines in my time there, but that was the one that was just personal and for my family.”

On how the segment was pitched: “So I went to Hunter. I went straight to him, and I was just like, ‘Hey, my sister’s going through this, and I really want to support her in a big way. I just want her to see this and know that I’m connected.'”

On her green hair: “So my hair was red before this, like bright red, Eva Marie red. At the time, Eva Marie was there, and she had red hair. I was going in for tryouts, and I would run into her, and I’m like I should probably dye my hair. I should probably stay away from her look, because that’s her thing. So I was like, I’ll do green, no one really does green. So, yeah, that was kind of the backstory behind that. Also I love monsters, like Creature from the Black Lagoon, Frankenstein, all that stuff, it’s such a monster color.”