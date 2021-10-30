WWE star Shotzi Blackheart was a guest on today’s edition of Talking Smack to discuss her actions on last night’s SmackDown, which saw Blackheart, who had lost a matchup to SmackDown women’s champion Charlotte Flair earlier in the night, attack fan-favorite Sasha Banks. Highlights of are below.

Says she is fed up:

“I am fed up, plain and simple! I am done being the happy and easy-going Shotzi. I have been screwed over on title opportunities over title opportunities. My tag partner [Tegan] left me. I came here wanting to have fun and kick ass. Well, you know what, I haven’t had fun in a really long time.

How she plans on running through everyone in her way:

“So, there’s just one thing left to do. Sasha [Banks] was my breaking point. And now, she’s my target. I’m not letting anyone walk over me anymore. I am running over everyone in my way!”

