Shotzi Blackheart Says Her Car Was Stolen with Gear Bag and Other Belongings Inside

WWE NXT Superstar Shotzi Blackheart had her car stolen overnight in Orlando, Florida.
Blackheart took to Twitter this morning and revealed that her 2015 white Honda Civic was stolen from her apartment complex, and was last seen driving down Chickasaw Trail at around 5am.
“My car was stolen outside my apartment last night in Orlando. 2015 WHITE HONDA CIVIC LYTP77 last tracked driving down chickasaw at 5am,” she wrote.
Blackheart noted that her wrestling gear bag was in the car, which included her entrance gear and her in-ring gear.
She added, “Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why.”
You can see Blackheart’s full tweets below:
Also my gear bag with all my gear, boots, entrance jacket and helmet were in the trunk. If you are wondering why I’m wrestling in street clothes and dont have my helmet that is why. https://t.co/S8agHtDmzd
— Shotzi Blackheart (@ShotziWWE) August 11, 2020
