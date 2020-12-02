NXT star Shotzi Blackheart recently spoke to Fightful to hype the upcoming NXT Takeover WarGames pay per view, where Blackheart will be competing in the signature WarGames matchup. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she’s excited to be in WarGames:

“I’m just really excited. You know, I’ve never had a cage match before. But, it excites me. Anytime metal or weapons get involved, I’m all for it. I have that daredevil kind of style in wrestling and I have been itching for a brutal match like this. This is everything that I’ve been waiting for at NXT. It’s been a year now since I’ve been at NXT, and what a year to cap it off with a War Games match.That’s what I love to do. That’s my favorite kind of wrestling is the reckless kind. I’m just cooking up all the different ways I’m going to use my surroundings, you know, the cage. There’s so many fun things to do there, right?”

What advice she’s received about competing in the match:

“I have been going back and watching a lot of War Games matches, but no, I haven’t really seeked any help. I’ve been pretty busy working on my new tank. It’s just gonna be bigger and ballsier.”

On her current WarGames squad:

“You know, that’s true, but I have two ex-champions. These girls have been at the top of the women’s division and there’s no way we can’t conquer.”