NXT star Shotzi Blackheart spoke with Fightful ahead of tonight’s Takeover WarGames, where Blackheart leads Rhea Ripley, Ember Moon, and NXT women’s champion Io Shirai against Candice LeRae, Raquel Gonzalez, Dakota Kai, and Toni Storm. Highlights are below.

Says Rhea Ripley is a lot of fun to be around:

“I love Rhea. Like, I love her style. I love her taste in music. I love her attitude. Y’all don’t know this, but she’s hilarious. She’s so much fun to be around. The one time that we tagged together was just so much fun.”

Calls Dakota Kai a worthy competitor:

“Dakota Kai. As much as she pisses me off, that girl kicks hard. She is Captain Kick. She’s amazing. She’s amazing in the ring. I really look up to her even though I can’t stand her.”

On wanting a singles matchup with Sasha Banks:

“I had that one tag match with her and I just really want a singles. She’s someone that I’ve looked up to since the beginning of my wrestling career. Her and Bayley were big inspirations to me.”