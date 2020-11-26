It looks like Shotzi Blackheart will be debuting a new mini-tank for the upcoming WWE NXT “Takeover: WarGames 2020” event.

As seen below, a new Blackheart vignette aired on this week’s NXT that shows her working and preparing for the match. Blackheart’s original tank was crushed by Candice LeRae several weeks back.

The women’s WarGames match at Takeover will see Team LeRae (LeRae, Toni Storm, Dakota Kai, Raquel Gonzalez) face Team Blackheart. It appears Shotzi’s partners will be Ember Moon, Rhea Ripley and NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai, but her team has not been finalized.

Next Wednesday’s NXT show will feature Blackheart vs. Gonzalez to determine which team gets the WarGames advantage.

