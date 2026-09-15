Shotzi reflected on the support she received from Charlotte Flair and Bayley after leaving WWE, saying the relationships she built in the company remain the most meaningful part of her tenure.

“She was honestly the first person that called me when that news hit. She was like, ‘What do you need me to do? What connections can I pull? What do you want? I will help you.’”

“She has just been such a rock for me. We were doing ACL rehab at the same time, and we were just there for each other. She has been somebody I cried to during that whole process, and she’s just been so great.”

Shotzi said Flair and Bayley are among the people she values most from her WWE years.

“The relationships that I made at WWE are the most important thing to me. Charlotte and Bayley, I look up to them in the ring, but also outside of the ring as people. They’re just wonderful people.”

“I loved working with Charlotte, and I honestly learned so much from her, even just from live-event matches. That girl goes hard. Even for a live-event match in Nowhereville, Oklahoma, she goes hard. She takes the craziest bumps no matter what, and she just knows how to take her time in the ring.”

Shotzi also described Bayley’s efforts to bring people together after her release.

“As soon as I got released, she flew over to Orlando and planned this awesome dinner for a lot of the girls that are in Orlando. She is just all about her community. She will fly to Orlando just to hang out with her girls.”

“Community is important, and I need to reach out to my community to help me get through dark times. She’s inspired me in so many ways more than the ring.”

WrestlingHeadlines previously reported on the WWE roster cuts that included several notable departures.

Source: Denise Salcedo