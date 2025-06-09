It’s no secret among wrestling fans that WWE’s pay structure can be tough for newcomers—especially those in NXT or early in their main roster careers. But Shotzi’s recent social media post shed new light on just how stark that pay gap can be.

According to Shotzi, she earned more money working just two independent wrestling shows than she did during an entire week under WWE contract. While she didn’t reveal exact figures, the comment has sparked a wave of discussion among fans and fellow wrestlers alike, many of whom have long criticized WWE for underpaying talent outside the top tier.

Shotzi’s revelation may come as a surprise to those who assume WWE, being the largest wrestling company in the world, offers higher payouts than smaller promotions. But in reality, indie wrestlers often receive larger cuts of merchandise sales, booking fees, and appearance bonuses—especially if they have name recognition like Shotzi does.

Her comments highlight a growing conversation in wrestling about fair compensation, particularly for mid-card talent and those in developmental territories. While WWE offers exposure and stability, it seems that for some, the independent scene may still provide better financial opportunities—at least in the short term.

As more talent speak out about pay discrepancies, it could increase pressure on WWE to reevaluate how it compensates performers, especially those grinding week-to-week just to make ends meet.