Shotzi has got her tank back.

Tonight’s WWE SmackDown on FOX saw Shotzi lose to Bayley in singles action. The big news from the match was how Shotzi rode her TCB Tank (Taking Care of Business) to the ring. She stopped on the entrance-way and fired pyro from the tank as Bayley looked on.

We’ve noted how WWE brought Shotzi’s tank to SmackDown for the past three weeks, but it wasn’t used on TV until tonight. It’s been reported that Shotzi was given her tank back to go along with her recent babyface turn.

The tank was a hit with fans when Shotzi began riding it to the ring during her run in WWE NXT. She brought it to the main roster but it was dropped from her act in October 2021, just a few months after her call-up.

Below are a few shots from tonight’s match:

