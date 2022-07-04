Shotzi received significant social media criticism over her performance in the Women’s Money In the Bank Ladder Match at Saturday’s WWE MITB Premium Live Event, and now she is responding.

Shotzi addressed the main botch she was criticized for, which was the slip on the leaning ladder in the corner. She also received some backlash for the Electric Chair botch with Alexa Bliss, where they fell into another ladder. You can see clips from both moments below.

Shotzi indicated that she practiced the leaning ladder spot, or at least thought she could do it safely. She knew she’d receive some jokes and was comfortable with laughing at herself, but she says she then received fan comments saying she should be fired and other things that hit her hard.

“I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I am! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIRY MANGOS!,” she wrote.

Bliss responded to Shotzi’s tweet and wrote, “This is why I don’t like Twitter most of the time – ppl are always to bash everything – if people only knew what all goes into what we do – & the chaos of that day haha everyone is safe & we all had fun [sign of the horns emoji] @ShotziWWE”

Shotzi’s full statement reads like this:

“There are 3 things I care about at the end of a match. Is everyone safe? Did everyone have fun? Did the crowd react? Nobody got hurt. We all had a blast and the Vegas crowd was HotHotHot! I felt on top of the world after that match and was so excited to finally have my first hardcore match in over a year. I wouldn’t have done anything I didn’t practice or thought I couldn’t do safely. But I’m not a wrestle robot, I’m human and slips happen especially in a CHAOTIC UNPREDICTABLE ladder match! I can take a joke and laugh at myself (One of the first things I said was ‘I can’t wait to see that spot on botchamania’) but comments like ‘you should be fired’ and other terrible things admittedly hit hard. I had to have a few friends wipe the tears off my face and slap some sense into me and remind me WHO THE F I am! That being said, all my haters can SUCK MY BIG GIANT HAIRY MANGOS!”

You can see the full tweets from Shotzi and Bliss below, along with the aforementioned clips:

This is why I don’t like Twitter most of the time – ppl are always to bash everything – if people only knew what all goes into what we do – & the chaos of that day haha everyone is safe & we all had fun 🤘🏻@ShotziWWE https://t.co/7FZ9qzKkWV — Lexi (Kaufman) Cabrera (@AlexaBliss_WWE) July 4, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.