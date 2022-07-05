Shotzi has left Twitter, at least for the time being.

We noted on Monday how Shotzi issued a statement in response to fan feedback on her slip during the Women’s MITB Ladder Match at Saturday’s WWE Money In the Bank event. She noted that the criticism brought her to tears at one point. You can click here for Shotzi’s full statement, along with the response from Alexa Bliss.

In an update, Shotzi deactivated her Twitter account some time in the last 18 hours or so.

Shotzi’s Twitter account at @ShotziWWE now says, “This account doesn’t exist. Try searching for another.”

Shotzi’s Instagram account is still live as of this writing, and she has been active on her Instagram Stories in the last 24 hours, but she doesn’t use Instagram as often as Twitter it appears.

There’s no word yet on if Shotzi will be booked for this week’s SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

