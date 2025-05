Shotzi released a cryptic promo earlier this week, sparking widespread speculation about her WWE status. Adding fuel to the fire, her profile has now been moved to the Alumni section of WWE’s official website.

Fightful Select is reporting that internal sources confirmed that Shotzi “hasn’t been released,” but noted that her contract is set to expire “soon” and WWE has informed her it will not be renewed.

At this time, the exact date of Shotzi’s contract expiration remains unknown.