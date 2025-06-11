Recently released WWE star Shotzi didn’t hold back during a wide-ranging and lively interview on The Ariel Helwani Show, where she made it clear that her post-WWE goals are centered on landing in All Elite Wrestling.

“I love TNA, I love AEW… AEW [is my preference],” Shotzi admitted. “I mean, for so many reasons. I love their freedom, I have a lot of friends there who are doing really awesome things. I’ve heard many stories of how Tony [Khan] treats talent. So, yeah, I do love that he really cares for his talent. That is super important to me…”

Shotzi also touched on AEW’s bold creative direction, joking, “And hot girls get to make out with each other, so like that’s cool too,” she said with a laugh.

When asked about potential dream matches, Shotzi didn’t hesitate to name her top targets: Athena, Mercedes Moné, and Toni Storm. She heaped praise on Athena in particular.

“First thing that comes to mind—Athena. I think that she’s so awesome. I honestly think that she’s the best women’s wrestler in the world. I am such a huge fan of her,” she said. “Not even because we tagged together and I had so much [fun] with her as a tag team. But I just think she’s amazing, and I’ve never gotten to wrestle her before so, I would love that.”

Despite her interest in AEW, Shotzi made it clear she’s not looking for a handout based on her WWE résumé. She’s focused on putting in the work on the independent circuit and earning her next big opportunity.

“But I wouldn’t want to go to AEW just because I was signed to WWE and I expect them to sign me,” she explained. “I wanna earn my spot. That’s why I wanna just kill it on the indies and if they really love what I’m doing for the rest of the year, I’m game.”

Shotzi’s comments come at a time when she’s already making waves on the indie scene, appearing at multiple events within days of her WWE non-compete clause expiring.

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)