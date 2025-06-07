After being included in the mass WWE releases in early May 2025, Shotzi has begun her post-WWE career.

The women’s wrestling star, once again going by the name Shotzi Blackheart, made a surprise appearance at the HOODSLAM: Fearless 2025 show in Oakland, California on Friday, June 6, 2025.

The Santa Clara native began her career with HOODSLAM back in 2014, and made her in-ring return for the promotion in her first match since being axed by WWE on Friday night. She surfaced on social media after the show to write about the significance of the appearance, and the person she wrestled.

“SURPRISE,” the 33 year-old began in a post shared via her official X account. “I had to kick off this next chapter of my career where it all started for me.”

Blackheart continued, “Wrestled one of my OG trainers last night in an emotional and sentimental match that really epitomized what you all are about to see from me. Watch it on Triller TV — HOODSLAM FEARLESS!”

As noted, Shotzi appears ready to fully embrace the next chapter of her pro wrestling career, as she is already filling up her booking card now that she is available to work following the expiration of her non-compete clause in her previous contract with WWE. She is scheduled for a MLW debut at the MLW Summer of the Beasts 2025 show on June 26 in Queens, N.Y., a three-show tour in Japan with GCW from July 28-July 30 in Shinjuku, Itabashi and Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, as well as a “Pick Your Poison” match against Nina Samuels at the PROGRESS Wrestling: Chapter 181 show on June 29 in Manchester, England.