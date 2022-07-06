Shotzi says she’s “fine” and just focused on her goals, and not what’s online.

We noted on Tuesday how Shotzi deactivated her Twitter account, just one day after she issued a statement in response to negative fan feedback over her performance at WWE Money In the Bank. She noted in that statement that the criticism brought her to tears at one point as fans were saying she should be fired and “other terrible things” that hit her hard. You can click here for Shotzi’s full statement from Monday, along with the response from Alexa Bliss.

In an update, Shotzi took to her Instagram Stories today and assured fans that she is alright.

“I appreciate everyone checking on me but I swear I’m fine. I have been going through the toughest year of my personal life so it’s deeper than nasty comments, but also twitter has not helped with my already fragile mind state. Just trying to stay motivated and positive. I am focused on my goals and not what’s on the internet,” she wrote.

Shotzi’s step-father passed away in April 2021, and then her father passed away this past January.

Shotzi’s Twitter remains deactivated as of this writing, but her Instagram account, where she usually is not as active, has been live this whole time.

There’s no word yet on if Shotzi will be booked for this week’s SmackDown, but we will keep you updated.

