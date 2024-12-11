Shotzi made her return on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, coming to the aid of Gigi Dolin and Tatum Paxley after an attack by Fatal Influence (Jazmyn Nyx, Fallon Henley, & Jacy Jayne).

Following their loss to Jazmyn Nyx and Jacy Jayne, Paxley & Dolin were attacked. This is when Shotzi came out for the save.

Also on this week’s episode of WWE NXT, Eddy Thorpe made his return to confront Oba Femi and Trick Williams.

During this week’s show, a heated situation unfolded involving Thorpe, Femi, and Williams. Thorpe, who missed the chance to compete in the Iron Survivor Challenge at NXT Deadline due to a backstage attack on December 3, returned to address Oba Femi. Thorpe accused Femi of being the one who attacked him, although Femi did not deny the claim but questioned if Thorpe had actually seen who did it. Thorpe, not having seen the attacker, speculated that the attack was so powerful it must have been Oba.

The segment then shifted to Trick Williams, who had been facing off with Oba Femi. After Oba left the ring, Trick turned his attention to Thorpe, stating that Trick wouldn’t have survived in the dojos where Thorpe trained. Annoyed by the continuous doubts surrounding his abilities, Trick challenged Thorpe to a match for the upcoming December 17 episode of NXT. The confrontation ended with Trick decking Thorpe with a punch, leaving the rivalry between them heating up ahead of their match.

At the end of the show, Thorpe revealed that he was actually the one who staged the attack against himself.

"The only reason that you have been the number one guy around here, is because I let you be the number one guy around here." Things are getting INTENSE between @Obaofwwe and @_trickwilliams! 😳 🔥#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/HsMtkoohHP — WWE (@WWE) December 11, 2024

Former NFL quarterback Ryan Leaf appeared on the December 10th episode of NXT. He was featured in a backstage segment with Lexis King.

During the segment, it was announced that NXT Heritage Cup Champion Charlie Dempsey will be granting Lexis King a second shot at the trophy. That match will be taking place on the Christmas Eve episode of WWE NXT.

You can check out a video of the segment below:

And finally, we have four matches announced for next week’s episode of WWE NXT, including Trick Williams vs. Eddy Thorpe for the NXT World Title.

You can check out the updated lineup for next week’s episode of WWE NXT below:

* NXT Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Eddy Thorpe

* NXT Tag Team Championship: Nathan Frazer & Axiom (c) vs. Gallus (Wolfgang & Mark Coffey)

* Axiom vs. Oba Femi

* Sol Ruca & ZARIA vs. Meta-Girls (Lash Legend & Jakara Jackson)

Follow WrestlingHeadlines.com on our brand new Bluesky account. You can also keep up with the latest via the following additional official WrestlingHeadlines.com social media platforms: Facebook, Twitter (X), Instagram and YouTube.