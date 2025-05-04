On Saturday, it was announced that WWE would not be renewing Shotzi’s contract, shortly after her profile was moved to the alumni section of WWE’s website. Despite this, Shotzi still has time remaining on her current deal.

In a now-deleted post on Twitter, Shotzi confirmed that her contract runs through July. She added that once it ends, she’s excited to go “full-time, balls to the wall” and is now open to taking bookings.

Eddy Thorpe was recently released as part of last week’s WWE NXT talent cuts. On Sunday, he addressed his departure with a statement on social media. He wrote,

“We move forward without fear. Thank you @WWENXT @WWE Hoka Hey”

Dakota Kai was among the WWE talent released last week. In response, WWE Superstar Bayley — a former Damage CTRL stablemate — took to social media to express her support.

Bayley posted a series of photos featuring herself and Kai, captioning the post with, “Forever.” Kai later replied, “Hey man, you already made me cry on FaceTime this morning, this is getting out of hand.” Bayley responded playfully, “I still owe you an ass whooping ”

