WWE Chamber Of Horrors is returning.

This week.

On Monday, Scarlett Bordeaux of The Final Testament shared a video of herself and Shotzi announcing the return of the WWE YouTube series, with the first new episode scheduled to drop this coming Thursday, October 24.

“There’s something behind you,” the announcement began. “Yes Chamber of Horrors is back this Thursday Oct 24th at the scariest location we’ve ever been to…. The Mineral Wells Hill House.”

The announcement continued, “Watch us battle our demons on the WWE YouTube Channel.”

Check out more via the video announcement with Shotzi and Scarlett Bordeaux via the X post embedded below.

There’s something behind you! Yes Chamber of Horrors is back this Thursday Oct 24th at the scariest location we’ve ever been to…. The Mineral Wells Hill House. Watch us battle our demons on the @WWE YouTube Channel. @ShotziWWE @DomMysterio35 @otiswwe pic.twitter.com/8LjKccnTp9 — Scarlett Bordeaux (@Lady_Scarlett13) October 21, 2024