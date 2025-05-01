WWE star Shotzi recently took to social media to share an emotional and empowering promo, opening up about her personal struggles and how they’ve reshaped her identity both in and out of the ring.

“Have you ever lost so much that you start to question if you’re even real anymore?” she began, setting the tone for a raw and honest reflection. Shotzi spoke about her former persona—the fearless, wild “Ballsy Badass”—a nickname she once wore proudly due to her chaotic energy and unshakable confidence.

However, she revealed that in recent years, that version of herself was buried beneath layers of loss, grief, and injury. “I lost people who meant everything to me, and I let that grief consume me. I let my injuries make me feel worthless. Somewhere along the way, I lost myself.”

Despite enduring dark times filled with doubt, pain, and heavy criticism, Shotzi emphasized that she never gave up. “I never quit. I never asked for time off,” she said. For a long time, she hoped the old Ballsy Badass would return. But in time, she came to a powerful realization: that version of her was gone—and that was okay.

“Being the Ballsy Badass isn’t about being wild and reckless anymore,” she explained. “It’s about having the courage to confront your demons. It’s about standing tall when you feel like you’ve got nothing left. Refusing to break, even when the world tells you that you should—that takes more guts than anything I’ve done in the ring.”

With a renewed sense of purpose, Shotzi declared that she has evolved—and is now unstoppable. “The Ballsy Badass isn’t just back. She’s transformed. And nothing can shake her.”

Shotzi has been out of televised in-ring action since the January 28 episode of WWE NXT, after suffering an ACL injury that kept her sidelined for much of 2024. Her most recent match to air was on the February 19 episode of WWE Speed.

Whatever happens next I’m ready for it. Stay ballsy my friends. 💚 pic.twitter.com/PcpjZ0Vcun — Shotzi (@ShotziWWE) May 1, 2025

(H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.)