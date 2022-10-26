WWE star Shotzi was the latest guest on today’s edition of The Bump, where the former NXT women’s tag champion spoke about her work for Halloween Havoc, and how she hopes to top the great Elvira in the number of Halloween Havoc appearances. She also discusses her return match for NXT, and how it felt good to be back in front of the brand’s loyal fanbase. Highlights from the interview are below.

Calls Evlira her idol:

“I have a goal because Elvira is my idol, and she was a part of three Halloween Havocs, so I would love to top her.”

On being back in front of NXT fans:

“That’s the best part about NXT is the crowd. It’s like a family there. They’re loyal, they come to every show, so it was good to be back in front of them.”

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)