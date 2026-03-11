Some positive news has surfaced in a scary story involving a former WWE Superstar.

Women’s wrestling star Shotzi surfaced via social media to post an update regarding her brother, who went missing earlier this week.

“My brother has been found and is being taken to the hospital,” Shotzi wrote in an updated statement shared via her official X account today.

Shotzi’s statement continued, “We are incredibly grateful to everyone who shared the post, reached out, and helped spread the word. The support and kindness from so many people truly means the world to our family.”

Dean Urbanski, brother of Ashley “Shotzi” Urbanski, has been missing since an early-morning car crash near San Francisco’s Fort Mason.

The initial alert, posted hours earlier, described Dean as 36 years old, 5’10” with brown hair and tattoos, vulnerable due to dialysis treatment, and last seen walking from the scene in one slipper, sparking urgent shares across wrestling circles.