Dustin Rhodes and Sammy Guevara are set to defend the ROH World Tag Team Titles against The Infantry (Shawn Dean & Carlie Bravo) at ROH Supercard of Honor this Friday.

Before that, on Thursday, Rhodes and Guevara will join forces with the Von Erichs (Ross & Marshall Von Erich) for an eight-man tag team match against the Grizzled Young Veterans (James Drake & Zack Gibson) and the Premier Athletes (Tony Nese & Ariya Daivari).

After the match was announced, Shawn Dean took to social media to criticize Rhodes and Guevara for competing the night before a title defense, calling the decision “dumb.”

Dustin fired back with a blunt response – “Say that shit to my face, you cuck.”

AEW All In: Texas 2025 is set for July 12 at Globe Life Field, and fans won’t have to sweat the summer heat. AEW President Tony Khan has confirmed that the venue’s retractable roof will be closed for the event.

Speaking on the “Maggie & Perloff” podcast, Khan was asked how AEW talent would handle the intense Texas temperatures. The AEW CEO reassured listeners, saying,

“THERE’S A ROOF!”

Former Dynasty stablemates, MJF and Alex Hammerstone, reunited backstage at the MLW ‘Summer of the Beasts’ event after the AEW star’s surprise appearance.

You can watch the clip below:

And finally, Ring Of Honor has announced that Nick Wayne will defend the ROH TV Championship against Titan at ROH Supercard of Honor on July 11.

You can check out the updated lineup for ROH Supercard of Honor 2025 below:

* ROH World Championship Match: Bandido vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* ROH Women’s World Championship Match: Athena vs. Thunder Rosa

* ROH World Television Championship Match: Nick Wayne vs. Titan

* ROH Pure Championship Match: Lee Moriarty vs. Blue Panther

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Match: The Sons Of Texas vs. The Infantry