For weeks, the WrestleMania main event picture has felt locked in. Roman Reigns wins the Royal Rumble. CM Punk holds the World Heavyweight Championship. The collision course is obvious. Chicago hosts Elimination Chamber, Punk defends against Finn Bálor, and the road to WrestleMania 42 continues uninterrupted.

Safe. Logical. Predictable.

That predictability is exactly what Bully Ray thinks WWE should disrupt.

While most fans see Punk retaining in his hometown as a formality, Bully proposed the opposite scenario. Not because it is likely, but because it would shatter expectations. He acknowledged that the straightforward path points to Punk vs. Reigns. Still, he challenged the assumption that safe equals compelling.

“All of a sudden, the WrestleMania main event that everybody is talking about is no more, boom, after the 1-2-3,” Bully argued. In his vision, Bálor defeats Punk in Chicago, instantly reshaping the WrestleMania landscape. The title match becomes Bálor vs. Reigns. Chaos replaces certainty.

The two-time Hall of Famer laid out the domino effect. “All of a sudden, the match becomes Finn Balor vs. Roman Reigns, until CM Punk gets a rematch before WrestleMania and gets his championship back.” The idea is not to permanently derail Punk vs. Reigns, but to complicate it. To inject doubt. To make fans question whether WWE is truly willing to pivot.

For Bully, the appeal is in calculated risk. “You want to talk about keeping people on their toes? You want to talk about doing some different s**t? It goes completely against the 101 and playing it safe theory. But man oh man am I tired of playing it safe.” That sentiment echoes a growing fan fatigue with linear booking where long-term outcomes feel predetermined months in advance.

He conceded the business realities. “Now, it’s not my gazillion dollars. I get it. But there’s calculated risk in this business.” Yet he maintained that the shock of Punk losing in Chicago would create immediate intrigue. “I think people would be so interested, so intrigued by CM Punk losing in Chicago to Finn Balor.”

From a character standpoint, the twist could elevate all three players. Bálor regains main event credibility overnight. Reigns enters WrestleMania season facing a different champion than anticipated. Punk becomes the wronged hometown hero fighting to reclaim his moment. Bully even imagined the full-circle payoff. “And now, Punk talks his way back into the rematch, just like Finn talked his way into the match? And right before WrestleMania, the original main event of Punk vs. Roman is back on? I don’t know man, but that sounds interesting to me.”

The broader implication is about trust between company and audience. When fans believe outcomes are preordained, engagement shifts from suspense to confirmation. A title change in Chicago would signal that WWE is willing to sacrifice short-term certainty for long-term unpredictability.

At the same time, WrestleMania season is traditionally built on stability and marquee match promotion. Upsetting that formula carries financial and narrative risk. Whether WWE opts for safety or shock, the debate itself reflects a modern audience that craves surprise as much as spectacle.